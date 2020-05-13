The clashes come as Israel prepares to swear in a new government Thursday, and amid rising tensions as the country moves ahead with possible plans to formally annex dozens of Jewish settlements built in the West Bank over the last decades.

Palestinian officials, including members of Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza, have warned the action could spark an increase of violence in the contested territories, where violence has been relatively rare in recent months.

Both clashes followed operations to arrest individuals suspected of incidents of rock throwing and other attacks against Israeli citizens, according to reports.

Israeli soldiers entered the Al Fuwar camp early Wednesday searching for individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist attacks, according to an army statement. Witnesses speaking to local media outlets said the soldiers were hidden in a van, sparking a confrontation with young residents when they emerged that turned violent. Israel Defense Forces reported that they were attacked by rocks, molotov cocktails and firebombs and responded with live fire.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Heath, Zaid Qaisia was shot in the head and killed at the scene. Two other Palestinians were wounded, the ministry said. The IDF, which said one soldier received minor injuries from a thrown rock, did not confirm the fatality.

“We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians,” the army said in a statement.

Al Fuwar, a long-established refugee camp south of Hebron, houses some 9,500 people, according the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. It has been known for tensions between young residents and a nearby Israeli military facility, according to the UNRWA website, and a minor was killed during such a clash in 2014.

The nighttime operation was the second in two days, and followed the fatal clash early Tuesday in the northern West Bank village of Yabad.

An IDF unit entered the village in pursuit of four suspects from a previous attack on Israelis. A rock dropped from a rooftop struck Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal in the head as the team was preparing to leave, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

He was pronounced dead shortly after at a hospital in Haifa. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the attack.

Ben-Ygal was the first military casualty of the year, the army said.

Soldiers mounted a wide-ranging manhunt in the village, with multiple individuals being detained. The IDF said more than 10 suspects had been taken for further questioning and that the search would continue.

“We are investigating the events to understand what happened and who did it,” said IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. “We will not rest or stop until those responsible are apprehended.”

Isolated protests were reported in several West Bank communities through the day as the IDF operations continued. Some of the clashes were violent, including a riot that was dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas in Yabad.

At least six locals were injured in the clashes, according to media reports. A Palestinian man was wounded in an alleged knife attack against soldiers at a separate checkpoint.