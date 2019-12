JERUSALEM — Israel’s state prosecutor says he intends to indict a number of close associates of the Israeli prime minister in a graft case involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines.

A statement from prosecutor Shai Nitzan’s office Thursday says seven people are to be indicted in the case, known as “file 3000,” pending a hearing. Among them are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, a former senior official in Netanyahu’s office and the former head of the Israeli navy.