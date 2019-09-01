MALE, Maldives — A Maldives commission of inquiry has concluded that a journalist reported missing since 2014 has been killed possibly by those linked to fighters in Syria at the time.

Husnu Suood, president of a government-appointed commission says Sunday that Ahmed Rilwan, a journalist attached to Maldives Independent news website had been abducted outside his apartment and killed at sea.

He says that Rilwan had been in touch with a group of Maldivians fighting in Syria and accused by its leader of being a non-believer in Islam. Conversations on Facebook messenger traced by investigators have shown that Rilwan had been threatened that his days were numbered, Suood says.

A Sunni Muslim state of 400,000 people, Maldives was known to having the most number of fighters per capita in Syria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.