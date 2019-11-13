The Israeli military said it struck rocket launching sites in Gaza soon after the fusillade began, continuing strikes against purported Islamic Jihad military sites that have killed 10 people since Tuesday and injured more than 45, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The military said about 220 launches had been detected coming from Gaza into Israeli territory so far. The country’s state-of-the-art air defense system, Iron Dome, intercepted dozens of rockets and most others fell into open areas. But several homes, business and roadways were hit. Israel reported no fatalities but many minor injuries, mostly from the scramble of thousands of people to shelters when the alarms sounded.

Israel Defense Forces said it was continuing its strategy of hitting only assets controlled by the Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group Israel blames for a string of recent terror attacks. Officials were cautiously optimistic that Hamas, the militant group with governing authority in Gaza, would stay out of the fight.

That still seemed to be the case as the strikes resumed Wednesday, according to Israeli Defense Fores spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

The most intense fighting around Gaza in months began early Tuesday when Israel launched a lethal airstrike at the house of Baha Abu al-Ata, the Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza that Israel considered responsible for several previous rocket launches. At least one missile fired by a fighter jet struck the top floor of Abu al-Ata’s home, killing him and his wife. The IDF said his wife was not an intended target.

Officials said they were justified in the targeted killing because Abu al-Ata, characterized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “chief terrorist in Gaza,” was preparing to carry out further attacks on Israeli citizens.

The security establishment had come to consider Islamic Jihad a greater threat emanating from Gaza than Hamas, which itself has struggled with the destabilizing influence of the extremist group. Israel would not comment on a second airstrike early Tuesday that hit the home of another Islamic Jihad commander in Syria, which was also widely believed to be the work of Israeli forces.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad are designated as terrorist organizations by international bodies. Israel has urged Hamas to contain the smaller group, which is considered more determined to launch attacks.

Israel said it holds Abu al-Ata in particular responsible for numerous rocket attacks over the past few years, including one in early September that sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushing for cover during a public event in Ashdod while he was on the election campaign trail.

Many saw Tuesday’s assassination as directly connected to that attack. But members of the Israeli cabinet said Abu al-Ata was targeted because his activities undermined the uneasy truce between Israel and Hamas.

In previous rocket launches from Gaza, Israel regularly retaliated against Hamas infrastructure and militants, saying that as the ruling body in Gaza it held the group responsible for all violence against Israel.

In this cycle, so far, the army has said it is specifically targeted Islamic Jihad’s infrastructure, including rocket launching sites above and below ground, but left alone those associated with the larger group.

But Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan Hamas remains responsible for violence emanating from the Gaza Strip.

“If Hamas continues to allow [Islamic Jihad] to fire or joins in then we will target them too,” he said.

Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

