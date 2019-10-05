Security remains heavily deployed but streets and main squares are open to traffic after curfew was lifted at 5 a.m. local time. Municipal workers were clearing the streets of the bullets and debris left behind by the latest confrontations.
The violence came despite calls from Iraq’s top Shiite cleric for calm. Parliament is to convene Saturday to discuss protesters’ demands.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD