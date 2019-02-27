A burnt-out train engine rests on tracks at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27 2019. (Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

At least 20 people were killed and 40 injured after a major fire swept through Cairo’s main railway station, according to officials and local media reports.

In a statement, Egypt’s National Railway Authority said the blaze erupted after a train entering the station struck a concrete barrier at Ramses Station, located in central Cairo. The train’s fuel tank apparently exploded, sending a huge ball of flames that engulfed the platforms and nearby buildings.

The toll is expected to rise.

Images on Egyptian television and social media showed heavy plumes of black smoke rising from the station, as ambulances and fire engines arrived.

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters. “Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

“I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred,” he added.

Egypt's railway infrastructure has long been neglected by successive governments and previous train accidents have been blamed on a lack of investment and poor management of the railway network.

In August 2017, 43 people were killed when two passenger trains crashed into each other near the northern coastal city of Alexandria. And in 2002, a fire swept through an overcrowded train near Cairo, killing more than 370 people. It was the nation’s deadliest train accident.

