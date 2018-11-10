FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, tourists brave a rare rainstorm in plastic ponchos to peer at the Treasury, Jordan’s most famous archaeological monument leftover from the Nabatean civilization in the kingdom’s Petra archaeological park. Flash floods caused by heavy rain across Jordan killed people Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 and forced hundreds of tourists to seek higher ground in the kingdom’s ancient city of Petra, the government spokeswoman said. (Sam McNeil, File/Associated Press)

PETRA, Jordan — Official media say the death toll from flash floods unleashed by heavy rains in Jordan has risen to 11, and that searches for missing people continue.

Saturday’s reports came a day after floods struck in several areas of Jordan, including Petra, an ancient trading hub carved into rose-colored rock. Hundreds of Petra visitors ran for higher ground Friday as water surged through a narrow canyon leading to the Treasury, Petra’s main attraction.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat and Civil Defense officials say the death toll rose early Saturday, after another body was found in the Madaba region south of the capital of Amman. They said searches for the missing are continuing.

Friday’s floods came two weeks after flash floods near the Dead Sea killed 21 people, most of them children.

