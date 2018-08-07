

Israelis from the Druze minority join a rally to protest the Jewish nation-state law in Rabin Aquare in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 4, 2018. The sign in Hebrew reads, "The Future of our Children is shared." (CORINNA KERN/Reuters)

Israel’s Arab leaders filed a petition to the high court Tuesday against a controversial new “nation-state” law, adding to a deluge of opposition to the bill that critics brand an undemocratic betrayal of minority communities.

The petition argued that by declaring Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people alone, the law excludes the rights of its Arab citizens, who make up around 20 percent of the population.

The law, which the petition described as “racist, colonialist and illegitimate,” was passed by Israel’s parliament late last month. It emphasizes the Jewish nature of the state, promotes specifically Jewish settlement and elevates the status of Hebrew over Arabic.

Members of Israel’s nearly 150,000-strong Druze community and representatives of Israel’s Bedouins, both minorities known for their loyal service in Israel’s military, have already lodged legal petitions to the court.

Over the weekend, Druze leaders led a protest that drew tens of thousands to Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, where a former head of the Mossad, a former Israel Defense Forces chief and the mayor of Tel Aviv were among those to speak out in opposition to the law.

So far, at least two Druze military officers have quit the army, while an Arab lawmaker who said that the bill “oppresses me and oppresses the population that sent me to the Knesset,” resigned from parliament. Vocal opposition has also come from the international community and Jewish groups abroad.

Thousands of demonstrators protest against the Jewish nation-state Law on August 4, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The wave of criticism piles pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, already beset by corruption allegations. But the Israeli leader has remained unwavering in the face of the outpouring of opposition, arguing that the law is necessary for future generations and the protection of minorities is enshrined in other legislation.

The declaration of independence in 1948 established Israel as a Jewish state but also stipulated equal rights for its minorities. Israeli political leaders, however, had argued that the Jewish nature of the state needed to be enshrined in the Basic Law, the state’s constitutional law.

The main criticism of the legislation’s opponents is that it fails to mention the rights of minorities.

Other than in Israel, “there is no constitution in the world today containing a clause that determines that the state belongs to one ethnic group or that a given state is exclusive to a certain ethnic group,” said Tuesday’s petition, submitted by the Israeli human rights group Adalah on behalf of the High Follow-Up Commitee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the National Committee of Arab Mayors and the Arab bloc in the Knesset.

It called on the Israeli Supreme Court to annul the law, arguing that it also violates the United Nations charter by denying the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. The law states that “the right to exercise national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.”



An Israeli man from the Druze community participates in a rally against Israel's nation-state bill in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Members of the Israeli Druze community and their supporters demonstrate during a rally to protest against the nation-state law. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The petition also noted that Article 7 of the law, which describes Jewish settlement building as a “national value,” encourages discrimination by the state in the allocation of land, housing, budgets and zoning.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who has been pushing to curb the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court, has said that if the high court strikes the law down, it will be an “earthquake” that would begin “a war between branches of government.”

Proponents of the law, including Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, have said that those attacking the law have an anti-government agenda seeking to stir division in the country and there is nothing in the law hurting the Druze community.

The Druze, unlike most Arab Israelis, are subject to mandatory national service in Israel. The law has stirred calls for that to end.



Women seen through a banner wave Druze's flags as Israelis from the Druze minority together with others take part in a rally to protest against the nation-state law in Rabin square in Tel Aviv. (CORINNA KERN/Reuters)

“This morning when I woke up to return to my base, I asked myself why? Why do I need to serve the state?” Capt. Amir Jamal, one of the Druze officers who resigned, said in an open letter to Netanyahu on his Facebook page Sunday that has now been removed, the Jerusalem Post reported.



“This country that I, along with my two brothers, and my father, served with dedication, purpose and love of our homeland — in the end, what do we get, we are second-class citizens,” he wrote.

“After a lot of thought, I decided to leave the army and not continue serving the country, a country that has a government that takes and does not give back,” he said.

