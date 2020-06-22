Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.
El-Khatib was detained last week with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.
She has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.
Shortly before the charges were filed Monday, dozens rallied in Beirut demanding El-Khatib’s release and saying that she was innocent.
The protesters say El-Khatib’s case is similar to that of Ziad Itani, a Lebanese stage actor who was released in 2018 after being cleared of charges of collaborating with Israel. Itani spent about four months in prison.
