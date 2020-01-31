Emirati officials did not immediately acknowledge the deaths and the missing sailors. The state-run WAM news agency had described the tanker as unloaded and had said its crew had been rescued.

The blaze broke out some 21 miles (34 kilometers) off the coast of Sharjah. Emirati officials identified the ship as the crude oil tanker Zoya 1 and said it had a crew of 16 Indians and Pakistanis.

The mariners reportedly had been stuck on the vessel for a year, unpaid, trying to come ashore amid a legal dispute over the vessel.