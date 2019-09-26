The World Health Organization has previously said malaria cases were reported in several provinces of Sudan.
Sudan is also facing a Cholera outbreak, following flash floods that swept the country in late August, affecting water sanitation. Last week, the U.N. humanitarian agency reported 124 suspected cholera cases and seven deaths.
A rebellion in long-neglected Darfur was brutally suppressed in the 2000s.
