Other countries, like Finland, have had success with less homework, which proponents argue allows children more time to think creatively and play outdoors.

The decision impacts 23 schools in Dubai and 233 in Abu Dhabi. As part of the changes, there will be no breaks between classes, which will stretch 90 minutes-long for teaching, mental stimulation and practical activities. The length of the school day will remain unchanged.

The National reported Tuesday some parents are happy about the changes, but others are worried their children will end up spending more time watching videos and playing games on devices.

Government-run schools in the UAE are free for all Emirati children, and open to foreign residents for a fee.