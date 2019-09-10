Iraqi Shiites take part in a mourning procession in the holy city of Karbala on Sept. 10, 2019, to mark Ashura, which commemorates the 7th-century killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the prophet Muhammad. (Mohammed Sawaf/AFP/Getty Images)

A stampede killed dozens of pilgrims in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala on Tuesday as worshipers converged to mark Ashura.

At least 31 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, some of them critically, according to Saif al-Badr, a spokesman for the Health Ministry. Hundreds of thousands of Shiite Muslims had gathered in Karbala to commemorate the death of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the prophet Muhammad who was killed in battle in the 7th century, an event that cemented the schism between the Islamic faith’s Sunni and Shiite sects.

The stampede occurred toward the end of the procession, officials said, as tens of thousands of people rushed toward Hussein’s shrine in what is known as the “Tweireej” run.

The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but pilgrims reached by phone described significant overcrowding amid temperatures that topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

A photograph shared widely on social media, apparently from the scene, showed bodies slumped and strewn across a wooden walkway as other pilgrims gestured for help.

Loveluck reported from Beirut.

