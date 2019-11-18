By Associated Press November 18, 2019 at 4:33 AM ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based airline Emirates announces new order for 20 additional wide-body A350-900 planes in deal worth $6.4 billion.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy