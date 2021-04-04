Late on Saturday, videos and photographs depicting over a dozen naked women, lined up on a balcony while being filmed in Dubai’s upscale Marina neighborhood in broad daylight, splashed across social media. It came as a shock in the federation of seven Arab sheikhdoms, where tamer behavior, like kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a license, has landed people in jail. State-linked newspaper The National reported it appeared to be a “publicity stunt,” without elaborating.
Dubai police said those arrested over the “indecent” video had been referred to the public prosecution.
“Such unacceptable behaviors,” the police statement said, “do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society.”
The UAE, while liberal in many regards compared to its Middle Eastern neighbors, has strict laws governing expression. People have been jailed for their comments and videos online. The country’s majority state-owned telecom companies block access to major pornographic websites.
