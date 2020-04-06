With the sale, Tabreed assumes majority ownership of a system of chilled water cooling plants that cool the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall during summer months that see temperatures rise above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
Emaar posted net profits of $1.68 billion for 2019, but revenue slightly dipped and the developer said it wouldn’t pay a dividend to shareholders.
That comes as property values, a major economic engine of Dubai, have dropped by a third since 2014. Even before the pandemic, Dubai’s ruler created a commission seeking to slow the sheikhdom’s construction projects out of concern of flooding the market.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.