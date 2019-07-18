THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An Amsterdam court has convicted a 38-year-old career criminal of organizing the murder of an Iranian who lived in the Netherlands, but says the motive for the killing remains unclear.

The victim, Iranian-born Ali Motamed, was gunned down outside his home by two hit men on Dec. 15, 2015. The shooters were convicted earlier this year and on Thursday a man identified as Naoufal F. was sentenced to life for arranging the hit.

In January, the Dutch government said it considered it “probable that Iran had a hand” in the killing of Motamed and another one in The Hague in 2017.

However Amsterdam District Court said it couldn’t establish a link with Iran because the convicted man “did not want to clarify” the motive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.