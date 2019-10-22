Egypt’s interior ministry says the 22 arrested people intended to provoke a riot outside a courthouse in the Nile Delta. That’s where the murder trial began earlier this week.

The ministry said Tuesday that the arrested men and women are all members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

It says they had “inciting posters and weapons,” but didn’t specify when or where the arrests took place.

