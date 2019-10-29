There have also been calls on social media for the resignation of Egypt’s transportation minister. The other youth who was forced to jump off the train was injured.

The railway authority says the conductor demanded the youths “pay tickets but they refused,” after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump out.

The conductor remains in custody pending an investigation.

