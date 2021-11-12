Sometimes bureaucrats, too, were confused. In one run-in with government censors, Wassef was summoned to the now-defunct Mogamma, a labyrinthine building of government offices that was infamous for embodying all the worst traits of Egyptian bureaucracy. It was 2004, and a book title Diwan was importing had caught the attention of government censors: “The Naked Chef,” by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Wassef, through a male colleague, had to carefully convey to the man behind the desk that the title didn’t mean what it sounded like.