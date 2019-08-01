CAIRO — Egypt’s president has reiterated his support for the creation of a Palestinian state during talks with White House envoy Jared Kushner.

Kushner is visiting the region to rally support for the administration’s efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Donald Trump’s administration has not endorsed a two-state solution, which has long been seen internationally as the only viable path to peace.

Egypt issued a statement Thursday saying President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told Kushner that Egypt supports efforts aimed at resolving the conflict “on the basis of a two-state solution and the creation of Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is promoting the economic component of a yet-unreleased peace plan.

The Palestinians have cut ties with the White House, saying Trump’s policies are unfairly biased toward Israel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.