CAIRO — Egypt’s military says it has concluded several days of joint naval exercises in the Red Sea with the United States and other countries.

It says in a statement Saturday that “Eagle Response 2018” began July 24 and involved special forces from participating countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. Central Command said Thursday that the exercises “provide opportunities for participating nations to collaborate on an even wider range of maritime security operations.”

Last September, Egypt held “Bright Star” war games with U.S. troops for the first time in eight years.

