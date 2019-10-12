Another 12 defendants received 10 years in prison. The verdict can be appealed.

The charges stem from an attack in Jan. 2016 on an Egyptian security post outside the Three Pyramids Hotel.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the attack damaged the hotel’s facade and also a bus parked in front of the building, which was in use by a group of visiting Arab Israelis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD