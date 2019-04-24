FILE- In this Tuesday, April 16, 2013 photo, a monk walks on the grounds of the ancient monastery of St. Anthony, southeast of Cairo, Egypt. An Egyptian court has sentenced two monks to death for killing an abbot in a desert monastery north of Cairo last year. The Damanhur Criminal Court, north of Cairo, announced the verdict Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for two defrocked monks identified as Isaiah and Faltaous. They can appeal. (Manoocher Deghati, file/Associated Press)

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced two monks to death for killing an abbot in a desert monastery north of Cairo last year.

The Damanhur Criminal Court, north of Cairo, announced the verdict Wednesday for two defrocked monks identified as Isaiah and Faltaous. They can appeal.

The two were convicted of killing of Bishop Epiphanius, an abbot at St. Macarius Monastery built in the 4th century, in July.

The abbot’s shocking death shook Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest in the world and the one that gave monasticism to the faith.

Following Epiphanius’ death, the church took measures aimed at instilling discipline into monastic life. Among them was a halt in admitting novices to monasteries nationwide for a year.

