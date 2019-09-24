CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced a man who hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight and ordered it to land in Cyprus to life in prison.

Alexandria Criminal Court on Tuesday served up Mustafa’s sentence after he was convicted of hijacking a civilian plane and taking passengers hostage.

Seif Eddin Mustafa hijacked the flight in March 2016 using a fake suicide belt and diverted it to Cyprus. A six-hour standoff with Cypriot authorities on the tarmac of Cyprus’ Larnaca airport ended peacefully after all 72 passengers and crew were released and Mustafa was arrested.