Anastasiades has told a joint news conference that Cyprus will resort to “all available diplomatic means to halt Turkey’s aggression.”
Turkey dispatched vessels to drill for hydrocarbons inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, claiming it is protecting its own interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.
The three leaders also vowed to step up efforts to tackle illegal migration across the eastern Mediterranean and hone their anti-terrorism tactics.
