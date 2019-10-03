The decrease comes following rare anti-government protests believed to have been partly driven by economic hardship. The protests triggered a sweeping security clampdown.

Austerity measures linked to the reform program have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians

The prices decreased by 0.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.015). The price of 92 octane gasoline decreased from 8 to 7.75 Egyptian pounds per liter. Eighty octane gas slashed from 6.75 to 6.5 Egyptian pounds per liter.

