Mauritanian media say Lamamy came to Egypt last month to study at the Al-Azhar University. He was among several foreigners recently arrested after Sept. 20 protests demanding President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down.

On Thursday, two Jordanians and a Sudanese, also arrested in the aftermath of the protests, were released and sent to their home countries.

Activists say that over 2,600 people have been arrested over the latest protests. More than 400 people were recently freed.

