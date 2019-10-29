The development comes three weeks after talks between the Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to resolve their differences over Ethiopia’s dam project.

Egypt says filling the dam’s giant reservoir will severely diminish its portion of downstream water, and has called for international mediation to help reach a “fair and balanced” agreement.

The White House said earlier this month it supports talks to reach a sustainable agreement while “respecting each other’s Nile water equities.”

