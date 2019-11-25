The charges stem from multiple attacks in Cairo, including one that killed eight police in a microbus in the suburb of Helwan. That attack was claimed by the Islamic Sate group.

The court acquitted seven others. The verdicts can be appealed.

In response to Islamist militant attacks, Egypt has granted police forces and courts sweeping powers. Rights observers say the crackdown has resulted in an abandonment of due process and violations of international law.

