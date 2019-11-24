A police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The raid came a day after Mada said security forces detained one of its editors, Shady Zalat, at his home in Cairo early Saturday.
Mada Masr, which publishes critical reports about the government and security agencies, is one of hundreds of websites blocked by the Egyptian government in recent years.
