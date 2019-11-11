He told The Associated Press that allegations of Morsi’s mistreatment were an attempt to slander the current government.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is a former general who led the military’s ouster of Morsi in 2013.

Morsi died in a courtroom in June.

U.N. rights experts said Friday that Morsi was denied medical care, lost vision in one eye and suffered recurrent diabetic comas. It said thousands more prisoners are at risk for “gross violations.”

