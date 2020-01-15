The Islamic State group said in a posting online that its fighters had hit the F-16 jet with a missile near the town of Shabana, south of the border town of Rafah in Sinai.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in northern Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013, after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

Authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.

Also Tuesday, Egypt’s general-turned-president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, attended military exercises at a new airbase on the Red Sea coast in the country’s far southeast. The carefully staged show observed by el-Sissi featured the country’s special forces, anti-aircraft artillery, fighter jets, and Apache helicopters.