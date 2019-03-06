CAIRO — Egyptian authorities have arrested another five people over a deadly train crash and explosion last week at Cairo’s main railway station.

At least 25 people were killed when an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside the busy station, triggering a huge blast that also injured at least 47.

Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek announced the new arrests late Tuesday. It brings the total number of people detained over the crash to 11. They face charges of manslaughter and damaging public property.

Previously, an investigation determined that a fight between two train conductors left the train unattended.

However, the Feb. 27 accident triggered an online debate among Egyptians, with many blaming President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government for not improving railway services in Egypt, even after a series of deadly accidents.

