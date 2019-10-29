Separately, the officials say security forces killed 13 suspected militants in a raid on Tuesday in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish’ el-Obour neighborhood.

They say police found weapons and explosives in the hideout, and forensic teams are now identifying the bodies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

Egypt has battled an insurgency led by an Islamic State affiliate for years in Sinai, which occasionally spills over to the mainland.

