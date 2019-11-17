No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an Islamic State group affiliate.
The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president.
Authorities heavily restrict access to northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.
