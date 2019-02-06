FILE - This Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, shows members of Egypt’s Parliament during the inaugural session, the first to convene in three years, in Cairo. Egypt’s parliament debated a motion on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to amend the constitution in a way that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his current term in 2022. (Said Shahat, File/Associated Press)

CAIRO — Egyptian opposition parties have formed a coalition against proposed changes to the constitution that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his current term in 2022.

Egypt’s parliament has given its preliminary approval to the changes, but they would also need to be put to a national referendum.

Abdel-Aziz el-Husseini, a senior leader in the Karama, or dignity, party, said Wednesday that 11 parties had met the previous day and declared their opposition. He says the group has established a “union for the defense of the constitution” that includes secular and left-leaning parties and lawmakers.

