Maken’s death triggered public outrage over police abuse, which was among the main causes of Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
The Interior Ministry has justified such incidents as isolated.
Under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt has witnessed a significant rise in cases of police torture, deaths in detention and forced disappearances.
Egyptian policemen who are charged with abuses typically get acquitted on appeal.
