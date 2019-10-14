Ali says Abdel-Fattah was questioned for allegedly disseminating false news and misuse of social media. He said the activist announced a hunger strike after alleged abuses by police.
Abdel-Fattah’s arrest is the latest in a sweeping crackdown in the past weeks, following small but rare anti-government protests. More than 2,600 people have been arrested, though Egyptian authorities have released hundreds after brief detentions.
