CAIRO — An Egyptian rights group says authorities have released a transgender woman held for more than four months in connection to a call for protests.

The Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms said late Tuesday that Malak el-Kashef was released earlier this week.

El-Kashef was among dozens arrested over calls for demonstrations following a Feb. 27 train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25 people. Prosecutors say they suspect she belongs to an unnamed terrorist group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The rights group says el-Kashef underwent a forced anal exam at a government hospital that amounted to torture and sexual harassment.

Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years, targeting political critics as well as anyone believed to be gay or lesbian.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.