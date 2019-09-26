Rare protests erupted in Cairo and several other provinces last Friday with hundreds of people demanding that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down.

The demonstrations followed corruption allegations leveled by a self-exiled businessman against el-Sissi and the military. Police quickly dispersed the protests, but they were a startling eruption of street unrest.

Since then, authorities have conducted a wave of arrests, according to rights lawyers. The crackdown comes amid fresh calls for rallies in the coming days on social media.

