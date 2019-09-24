CAIRO — Egypt says security forces have killed six suspected members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in a shootout in the capital, Cairo.

The Interior Ministry says in a brief statement Tuesday the six were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in Cairo’s Sixth of October suburb.

The ministry, which oversees police, says the dead were planning militant attacks. The statement did not say when the raids took place, or whether police forces were wounded in the clashes with the militants.