Khaled el-Sayed, who heads the bureau’s statistics department, tells The Associated Press that the Oct. 2019 rate was the lowest since the year 2000. The inflation rate was 17.5% in Oct. 2018.

Inflation peaked in 2017, hovering around 30% after the government cut fuel and electricity subsidies as part of broader reforms meant to overhaul the economy.

The austerity measures have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.

