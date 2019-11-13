Egypt’s petroleum ministry says the looters caused a leak when they tapped into the pipeline, spilling gasoline into the nearby area, including down a drain. The fuel then caught fire.
Authorities in Beheira say firefighters took at least three hours to extinguish the blaze.
Footage posted online shows flames rising into the sky and people trying to put out the fire.
