CAIRO — Egypt says one in every three citizens was living in poverty in 2018.

The country’s statistics agency says 32.5% of Egyptians lived below the poverty line that year, up from 27.8% in 2015 and 16.7% in 2000.

Monday’s report was the first on poverty and income since the government secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

The government has imposed hikes in the price of fuel, government services and utilities, implemented a value-added tax and floated the currency.

The austerity measures have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.

The IMF is set to deliver the final round of the bailout in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.