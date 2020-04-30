The attack near the small Sinai town of Bir al-Abed occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, after sundown when the faithful break their daily fast.
Other details about the incident could not be independently corroborated as Egyptian authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi gave his condolences in a statement posted on Facebook, praising the fallen soldiers as “heroes” and “martyrs.”
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Islamic State extremist movement and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region. The campaign escalated in 2013, when the army ousted Egypt’s democratically elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohamed Morsi.
Most extremist attacks have occurred in marginalized northern Sinai, but militants have also struck at police officers, troops and other high-profile targets in the mainland. Earlier this month, an Egyptian police officer and seven suspected militants were killed in a firefight in the capital of Cairo.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.