On the campaign trail, Biden pledged that he would not write any more “blank checks” to Sissi. And for the first four months of his presidency, Biden did not so much as extend the gesture of a phone call to his counterpart in Cairo, despite Egypt’s role as a crucial ally in the region. Sissi gained some goodwill in Washington when Cairo helped broker a cease-fire to end fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group in May. Last week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Sissi in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.