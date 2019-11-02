The conductor demanded the youths “pay for tickets but they refused,” after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump out.

General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy says Saturday the conductor, who is in custody, would face two charges that include causing injuries that led to the death of one of the two men, and deliberately injuring the other youth.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD