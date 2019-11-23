Archeologists frequently find mummified cats, but the recovery of a lion is rare. The ministry says the animal mummies are all from the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).

The ministry had announced last week it was running scans to determine that the mummies were indeed lions.

Egypt has stepped up promotion of its archaeological treasures in hopes of reviving a tourism sector slow to recover from the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

