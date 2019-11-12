The girl alleges the driver kidnapped her in a deserted rural area near Cairo in July.

She has said she tricked her alleged assailant, took away his knife, and stabbed him several times before running away.

Following her arrest, she was required to undergo a virginity test, an invasive procedure that rights groups say in itself amounts to sexual assault.

A court ordered her release earlier this month after four months in detention.

